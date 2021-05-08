EVERQUOTE (NASDAQ:EVER) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company earned $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. EverQuote has generated ($0.28) earnings per share over the last year. EverQuote has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EVERQUOTE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EVER)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EverQuote in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” EverQuote stock.

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:CRL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Charles River Laboratories International has generated $6.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.1. Charles River Laboratories International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CRL)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Charles River Laboratories International in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Charles River Laboratories International stock.

COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:CMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International last posted its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $426 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Its revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Compass Minerals International has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.3. Compass Minerals International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CMP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Compass Minerals International in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Compass Minerals International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CMP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CONSOL ENERGY (NYSE:CEIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy has generated $3.52 earnings per share over the last year. CONSOL Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONSOL ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CEIX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CONSOL Energy in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CONSOL Energy stock.

