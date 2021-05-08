INSPERITY (NYSE:NSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity last announced its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The business earned $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Its revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Insperity has generated $3.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.6. Insperity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INSPERITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NSP)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Insperity in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Insperity stock.

Insperity

MARATHON PETROLEUM (NYSE:MPC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum last issued its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business earned $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Marathon Petroleum has generated $4.94 earnings per share over the last year. Marathon Petroleum has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARATHON PETROLEUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MPC)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marathon Petroleum in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Marathon Petroleum stock.

Marathon Petroleum

CARDLYTICS (NASDAQ:CDLX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics last issued its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The company earned $53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. Its revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardlytics has generated ($0.75) earnings per share over the last year. Cardlytics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CARDLYTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CDLX)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cardlytics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cardlytics stock.

Cardlytics

TPG RE FINANCE TRUST (NYSE:TRTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust last announced its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. TPG RE Finance Trust has generated $1.76 earnings per share over the last year. TPG RE Finance Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TPG RE FINANCE TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TRTX)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” TPG RE Finance Trust stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust