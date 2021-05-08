XPO LOGISTICS (NYSE:XPO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Its revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. XPO Logistics has generated $4.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.3. XPO Logistics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XPO LOGISTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:XPO)

23 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for XPO Logistics in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 21 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” XPO Logistics stock.

GAIA (NASDAQ:GAIA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia last issued its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia has generated ($0.99) earnings per share over the last year. Gaia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GAIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GAIA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gaia in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Gaia stock.

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP (NYSE:BERY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The business earned $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Its revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Berry Global Group has generated $4.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Berry Global Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BERRY GLOBAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BERY)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Berry Global Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Berry Global Group stock.

BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES (DE) (NASDAQ:EPAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de) last released its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business earned $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Its revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bottomline Technologies (de) has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year. Bottomline Technologies (de) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES (DE) A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EPAY)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bottomline Technologies (de) stock.

