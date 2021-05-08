Earnings results for Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros last posted its earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. The business earned $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. Omeros has generated ($0.96) earnings per share over the last year. Omeros has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Omeros will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Omeros in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.98%. The high price target for OMER is $32.00 and the low price target for OMER is $12.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros does not currently pay a dividend. Omeros does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER)

In the past three months, Omeros insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,753,115.00 in company stock. Only 11.30% of the stock of Omeros is held by insiders. 56.63% of the stock of Omeros is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER



Earnings for Omeros are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.97) to ($2.05) per share. The P/E ratio of Omeros is -7.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Omeros is -7.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

