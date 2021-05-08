Earnings results for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.66.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.93) earnings per share over the last year. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 110.06%. The high price target for PRTK is $22.00 and the low price target for PRTK is $10.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Paratek Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.25, Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 110.1% from its current price of $7.26. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Paratek Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

In the past three months, Paratek Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.70% of the stock of Paratek Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 49.03% of the stock of Paratek Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK



Earnings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.68) to ($0.42) per share. The P/E ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals is -2.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Paratek Pharmaceuticals is -2.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here