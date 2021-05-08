Earnings results for Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

Party City Holdco last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business earned $648.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.10 million. Party City Holdco has generated $0.45 earnings per share over the last year. Party City Holdco has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Party City Holdco will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Party City Holdco in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.70, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 41.18%. The high price target for PRTY is $5.40 and the low price target for PRTY is $4.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Party City Holdco has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.70, Party City Holdco has a forecasted downside of 41.2% from its current price of $7.99. Party City Holdco has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco does not currently pay a dividend. Party City Holdco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

In the past three months, Party City Holdco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.28% of the stock of Party City Holdco is held by insiders. 46.55% of the stock of Party City Holdco is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY



Earnings for Party City Holdco are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.43) to $0.54 per share. The P/E ratio of Party City Holdco is -1.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Party City Holdco is -1.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Party City Holdco has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

