Earnings results for Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Power REIT is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Power REIT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 45.63%. The high price target for PW is $63.00 and the low price target for PW is $63.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Power REIT has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.00, Power REIT has a forecasted upside of 45.6% from its current price of $43.26. Power REIT has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Power REIT does not currently pay a dividend. Power REIT does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

In the past three months, Power REIT insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $126,140.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 30.37% of the stock of Power REIT is held by insiders. Only 17.00% of the stock of Power REIT is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW



Power REIT has a P/B Ratio of 8.47. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here