Earnings results for Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Preferred Apartment Communities last released its quarterly earnings results on February 28th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $4.59. Preferred Apartment Communities has generated $1.37 earnings per share over the last year. Preferred Apartment Communities has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Preferred Apartment Communities will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Preferred Apartment Communities in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.90%. The high price target for APTS is $11.00 and the low price target for APTS is $11.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Preferred Apartment Communities has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Preferred Apartment Communities has a forecasted upside of 11.9% from its current price of $9.83. Preferred Apartment Communities has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.07%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Preferred Apartment Communities has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Preferred Apartment Communities is 51.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Preferred Apartment Communities will have a dividend payout ratio of 78.65% in the coming year. This indicates that Preferred Apartment Communities may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

In the past three months, Preferred Apartment Communities insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.44% of the stock of Preferred Apartment Communities is held by insiders. 54.06% of the stock of Preferred Apartment Communities is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS



Earnings for Preferred Apartment Communities are expected to decrease by -11.88% in the coming year, from $1.01 to $0.89 per share. The P/E ratio of Preferred Apartment Communities is -1.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Preferred Apartment Communities is -1.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Preferred Apartment Communities has a P/B Ratio of 0.23. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here