Earnings results for Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Radiant Logistics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Radiant Logistics last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The company earned $218.81 million during the quarter. Radiant Logistics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.3. Radiant Logistics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Radiant Logistics will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Radiant Logistics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.20%. The high price target for RLGT is $10.00 and the low price target for RLGT is $7.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Radiant Logistics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.33, Radiant Logistics has a forecasted upside of 18.2% from its current price of $7.05. Radiant Logistics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Radiant Logistics does not currently pay a dividend. Radiant Logistics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

In the past three months, Radiant Logistics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.80% of the stock of Radiant Logistics is held by insiders. 54.28% of the stock of Radiant Logistics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT



The P/E ratio of Radiant Logistics is 35.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of Radiant Logistics is 35.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 29.17. Radiant Logistics has a P/B Ratio of 2.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

