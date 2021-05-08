IROBOT (NASDAQ:IRBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot last posted its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The company earned $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. Its revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. iRobot has generated $2.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. iRobot has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IROBOT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IRBT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for iRobot in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” iRobot stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IRBT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ALCON (NYSE:ALC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALC)

Alcon last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The healthcare company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Its revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Alcon has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year. Alcon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALCON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALC)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alcon in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Alcon stock.

CAMPING WORLD (NYSE:CWH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World last announced its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.01. The company earned $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Camping World has generated ($0.65) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.8. Camping World has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAMPING WORLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CWH)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Camping World in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Camping World stock.

GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK (NASDAQ:GLDD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has generated $0.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GLDD)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock.

