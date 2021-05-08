STERLING CONSTRUCTION (NASDAQ:STRL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Sterling Construction has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT (NYSE:APO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management last released its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management has generated $2.71 earnings per share over the last year. Apollo Global Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Apollo Global Management in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Apollo Global Management stock.

HOLLY ENERGY PARTNERS (NYSE:HEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners last posted its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Holly Energy Partners has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.3. Holly Energy Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Holly Energy Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Holly Energy Partners stock.

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP (NASDAQ:CVGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group last issued its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group has generated $0.51 earnings per share over the last year. Commercial Vehicle Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Commercial Vehicle Group stock.

