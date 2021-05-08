CNA FINANCIAL (NYSE:CNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial last announced its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company earned $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. CNA Financial has generated $3.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8. CNA Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CNA FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNA)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CNA Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” CNA Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CNA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CNA Financial

L.B. FOSTER (NASDAQ:FSTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. L.B. Foster has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.7. L.B. Foster has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS L.B. FOSTER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FSTR)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for L.B. Foster in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” L.B. Foster stock.

L.B. Foster

LOUISIANA-PACIFIC (NYSE:LPX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Louisiana-Pacific has generated $0.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.5. Louisiana-Pacific has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LOUISIANA-PACIFIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LPX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Louisiana-Pacific in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Louisiana-Pacific stock.

Louisiana-Pacific

HORACE MANN EDUCATORS (NYSE:HMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators last released its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Its revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Horace Mann Educators has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.2. Horace Mann Educators has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HORACE MANN EDUCATORS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HMN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Horace Mann Educators in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Horace Mann Educators stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HMN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Horace Mann Educators