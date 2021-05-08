GREEN PLAINS (NASDAQ:GPRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.93 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Green Plains has generated ($3.71) earnings per share over the last year. Green Plains has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREEN PLAINS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GPRE)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Green Plains in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Green Plains stock.

BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS (NYSE:BR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has generated $5.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.5. Broadridge Financial Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BR)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Broadridge Financial Solutions stock.

BROADSTONE NET LEASE (NYSE:BNL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Broadstone Net Lease has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BROADSTONE NET LEASE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BNL)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Broadstone Net Lease in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Broadstone Net Lease stock.

BERRY (NASDAQ:BRY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry last posted its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry has generated $1.35 earnings per share over the last year. Berry has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BERRY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BRY)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Berry in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Berry stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BRY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

