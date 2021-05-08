AGREE REALTY (NYSE:ADC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.35. Agree Realty has generated $3.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.2. Agree Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AGREE REALTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ADC)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Agree Realty in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Agree Realty stock.

EATON (NYSE:ETN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The company earned $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has generated $5.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.4. Eaton has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EATON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ETN)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eaton in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Eaton stock.

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:WTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies last posted its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Watts Water Technologies has generated $4.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.1. Watts Water Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WTS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Watts Water Technologies in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Watts Water Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WTS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DENNY’S (NASDAQ:DENN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s last posted its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company earned $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Denny’s has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.4. Denny’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DENNY’S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DENN)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Denny’s in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Denny’s stock.

