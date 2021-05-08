ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS (NYSE:EPD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm earned $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Enterprise Products Partners has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. Enterprise Products Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EPD)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Enterprise Products Partners in the last year. There are currently 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Enterprise Products Partners stock.

DSP GROUP (NASDAQ:DSPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group last issued its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. DSP Group has generated $0.29 earnings per share over the last year. DSP Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DSP GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DSPG)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DSP Group in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” DSP Group stock.

BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS (NYSE:BEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BEP)

Brookfield Renewable Partners last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm earned $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.23 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Brookfield Renewable Partners has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Brookfield Renewable Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BROOKFIELD RENEWABLE PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BEP)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners in the last year. There are currently 13 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Brookfield Renewable Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BEP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER (NASDAQ:SMCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer has generated $2.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0. Super Micro Computer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUPER MICRO COMPUTER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SMCI)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Super Micro Computer in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Super Micro Computer stock.

