Earnings results for ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.53. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

ScanSource last issued its earnings results on February 2nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm earned $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.65 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ScanSource has generated $2.05 earnings per share over the last year. ScanSource has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. ScanSource will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ScanSource in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.74%. The high price target for SCSC is $31.00 and the low price target for SCSC is $31.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ScanSource has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

ScanSource does not currently pay a dividend. ScanSource does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC)

In the past three months, ScanSource insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.59% of the stock of ScanSource is held by insiders. 93.38% of the stock of ScanSource is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC



Earnings for ScanSource are expected to grow by 31.91% in the coming year, from $1.88 to $2.48 per share. The P/E ratio of ScanSource is -3.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. ScanSource has a P/B Ratio of 1.18. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

