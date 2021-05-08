Earnings results for SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

SciPlay last released its quarterly earnings data on February 28th, 2021. The reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. SciPlay has generated $1.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. SciPlay has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. SciPlay will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SciPlay in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.39, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.11%. The high price target for SCPL is $25.00 and the low price target for SCPL is $14.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SciPlay has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.39, SciPlay has a forecasted upside of 9.1% from its current price of $17.77. SciPlay has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay does not currently pay a dividend. SciPlay does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

In the past three months, SciPlay insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.16% of the stock of SciPlay is held by insiders. Only 15.94% of the stock of SciPlay is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL



Earnings for SciPlay are expected to grow by 14.74% in the coming year, from $0.95 to $1.09 per share. The P/E ratio of SciPlay is 20.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of SciPlay is 20.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 42.98. SciPlay has a PEG Ratio of 1.07. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SciPlay has a P/B Ratio of 8.08. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

