Earnings results for Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Sesen Bio last issued its earnings data on March 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Sesen Bio has generated ($0.39) earnings per share over the last year. Sesen Bio has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Sesen Bio will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sesen Bio in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 186.26%. The high price target for SESN is $8.00 and the low price target for SESN is $7.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sesen Bio has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.50, Sesen Bio has a forecasted upside of 186.3% from its current price of $2.62. Sesen Bio has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio does not currently pay a dividend. Sesen Bio does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

In the past three months, Sesen Bio insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.00% of the stock of Sesen Bio is held by insiders. Only 17.83% of the stock of Sesen Bio is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN



Earnings for Sesen Bio are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.16) to ($0.28) per share. The P/E ratio of Sesen Bio is -5.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sesen Bio is -5.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

