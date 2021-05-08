B. RILEY FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:RILY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The asset manager reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $410.21 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.7. B. Riley Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CHENIERE ENERGY (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Its revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Cheniere Energy has generated ($0.57) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.3. Cheniere Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHENIERE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cheniere Energy in the last year. There are currently 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cheniere Energy stock.

MASONITE INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:DOOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Its revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Masonite International has generated $3.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.7. Masonite International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MASONITE INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DOOR)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Masonite International in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Masonite International stock.

BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS (NASDAQ:BGFV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods last announced its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods has generated $0.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.6. Big 5 Sporting Goods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIG 5 SPORTING GOODS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BGFV)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Big 5 Sporting Goods stock.

