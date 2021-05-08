CRANE (NYSE:CR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CR)

Crane last announced its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane has generated $6.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.1. Crane has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CRANE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CR)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crane in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Crane stock.

Crane

T-MOBILE US (NASDAQ:TMUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. T-Mobile US has generated $4.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.5. T-Mobile US has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS T-MOBILE US A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TMUS)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for T-Mobile US in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” T-Mobile US stock.

T-Mobile US

ALTERYX (NYSE:AYX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Alteryx has generated $0.56 earnings per share over the last year. Alteryx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALTERYX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AYX)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alteryx in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alteryx stock.

Alteryx

GREEN BRICK PARTNERS (NASDAQ:GRBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners last issued its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners has generated $1.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2. Green Brick Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREEN BRICK PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GRBK)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Green Brick Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Green Brick Partners stock.

Green Brick Partners