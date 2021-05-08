Earnings results for StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

StarTek last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 14th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.44 million. StarTek has generated $0.08 earnings per share over the last year. StarTek has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. StarTek will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for StarTek in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.66%. The high price target for SRT is $12.00 and the low price target for SRT is $10.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

StarTek has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, StarTek has a forecasted upside of 40.7% from its current price of $7.82. StarTek has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek does not currently pay a dividend. StarTek does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: StarTek (NYSE:SRT)

In the past three months, StarTek insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.40% of the stock of StarTek is held by insiders. Only 15.18% of the stock of StarTek is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of StarTek (NYSE:SRT



Earnings for StarTek are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.70) to $0.30 per share. The P/E ratio of StarTek is -8.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. StarTek has a P/B Ratio of 1.11. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

