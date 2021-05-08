Earnings results for Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Stereotaxis last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business earned $6.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Stereotaxis has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year. Stereotaxis has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Stereotaxis will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Stereotaxis in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.80%. The high price target for STXS is $9.00 and the low price target for STXS is $7.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Stereotaxis does not currently pay a dividend. Stereotaxis does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

In the past three months, Stereotaxis insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 34.91% of the stock of Stereotaxis is held by insiders. 54.34% of the stock of Stereotaxis is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS



Earnings for Stereotaxis are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to ($0.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Stereotaxis is -58.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Stereotaxis is -58.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Stereotaxis has a P/B Ratio of 18.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

