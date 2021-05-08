Earnings results for Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Surgalign last announced its earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm earned $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. Surgalign has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year. Surgalign has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Surgalign will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Surgalign in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 150.48%. The high price target for SRGA is $5.00 and the low price target for SRGA is $4.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign does not currently pay a dividend. Surgalign does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

In the past three months, Surgalign insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of Surgalign is held by insiders. 53.47% of the stock of Surgalign is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA



Earnings for Surgalign are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.68) to ($0.26) per share. The P/E ratio of Surgalign is -0.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Surgalign is -0.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

