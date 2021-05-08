Earnings results for Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.84.

Sutro Biopharma last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.91. The business earned $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Sutro Biopharma has generated ($2.43) earnings per share over the last year. Sutro Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sutro Biopharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 25.99%. The high price target for STRO is $37.00 and the low price target for STRO is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sutro Biopharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $23.33, Sutro Biopharma has a forecasted upside of 26.0% from its current price of $18.52. Sutro Biopharma has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma does not currently pay a dividend. Sutro Biopharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

In the past three months, Sutro Biopharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 28.90% of the stock of Sutro Biopharma is held by insiders. 78.80% of the stock of Sutro Biopharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO



Earnings for Sutro Biopharma are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.14) to ($2.44) per share. The P/E ratio of Sutro Biopharma is -205.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sutro Biopharma is -205.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sutro Biopharma has a P/B Ratio of 4.37. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here