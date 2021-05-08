Earnings results for Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Synchronoss Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 7th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm earned $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Synchronoss Technologies has generated ($1.87) earnings per share over the last year. Synchronoss Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Synchronoss Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Synchronoss Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 159.58%. The high price target for SNCR is $9.00 and the low price target for SNCR is $6.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Synchronoss Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.13, Synchronoss Technologies has a forecasted upside of 159.6% from its current price of $3.13. Synchronoss Technologies has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Synchronoss Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Synchronoss Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Synchronoss Technologies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $95,239.00 in company stock. Only 30.50% of the stock of Synchronoss Technologies is held by insiders. 42.31% of the stock of Synchronoss Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Synchronoss Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.47) to ($1.11) per share. The P/E ratio of Synchronoss Technologies is -2.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Synchronoss Technologies is -2.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Synchronoss Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.85. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

