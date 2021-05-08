Earnings results for The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

Geo Group Inc (The) is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.48. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55.

The GEO Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The GEO Group has generated $2.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.8. The GEO Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. The GEO Group will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The GEO Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 166.90%. The high price target for GEO is $15.00 and the low price target for GEO is $15.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The GEO Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.00, The GEO Group has a forecasted upside of 166.9% from its current price of $5.62. The GEO Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 17.57%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. The GEO Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of The GEO Group is 36.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, The GEO Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.32% next year. This indicates that The GEO Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO)

In the past three months, The GEO Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of The GEO Group is held by insiders. 64.58% of the stock of The GEO Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO



Earnings for The GEO Group are expected to grow by 1.22% in the coming year, from $2.45 to $2.48 per share. The P/E ratio of The GEO Group is 4.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of The GEO Group is 4.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.09. The GEO Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.35. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. The GEO Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.68. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here