Earnings results for The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

The ONE Group Hospitality last issued its earnings data on March 19th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $44.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.50 million. The ONE Group Hospitality has generated $0.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.0. The ONE Group Hospitality has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for The ONE Group Hospitality in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.38%. The high price target for STKS is $10.00 and the low price target for STKS is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

The ONE Group Hospitality has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.67, The ONE Group Hospitality has a forecasted upside of 0.4% from its current price of $9.63. The ONE Group Hospitality has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality does not currently pay a dividend. The ONE Group Hospitality does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

In the past three months, The ONE Group Hospitality insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.60% of the stock of The ONE Group Hospitality is held by insiders. Only 6.31% of the stock of The ONE Group Hospitality is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS



Earnings for The ONE Group Hospitality are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.03) to ($0.04) per share. The P/E ratio of The ONE Group Hospitality is 26.03, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.29. The P/E ratio of The ONE Group Hospitality is 26.03, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 36.84. The ONE Group Hospitality has a P/B Ratio of 8.23. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

