RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:RYTM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.46. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.86) earnings per share over the last year. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RYTM)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock.

FRANKLIN RESOURCES (NYSE:BEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Resources has generated $2.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.3. Franklin Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FRANKLIN RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BEN)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Franklin Resources in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Franklin Resources stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BEN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

INNOSPEC (NASDAQ:IOSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $339.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.20 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Innospec has generated $5.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.8. Innospec has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INNOSPEC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IOSP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Innospec in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Innospec stock.

RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS (NYSE:RYAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.82. Rayonier Advanced Materials has generated ($2.16) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.3. Rayonier Advanced Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RYAM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Rayonier Advanced Materials stock.

