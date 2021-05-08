ATLAS (NYSE:ATCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business earned $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. Its revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Atlas has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. Atlas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATLAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ATCO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atlas in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Atlas stock.

PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL (NYSE:PRU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial has generated $11.69 earnings per share over the last year. Prudential Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PRU)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Prudential Financial in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Prudential Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PRU, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BLACK HILLS (NYSE:BKH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BKH)

Black Hills last announced its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Black Hills has generated $3.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.3. Black Hills has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLACK HILLS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BKH)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Black Hills in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Black Hills stock.

SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES (NYSE:INN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:INN)

Summit Hotel Properties last announced its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.24. Summit Hotel Properties has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year. Summit Hotel Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:INN)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Summit Hotel Properties in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Summit Hotel Properties stock.

