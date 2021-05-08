AMERICAN WATER WORKS (NYSE:AWK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works last released its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has generated $3.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.9. American Water Works has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN WATER WORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AWK)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Water Works in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” American Water Works stock.

CABALETTA BIO (NASDAQ:CABA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio last released its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. Cabaletta Bio has generated ($4.07) earnings per share over the last year. Cabaletta Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CABALETTA BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CABA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cabaletta Bio in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cabaletta Bio stock.

ASSURANT (NYSE:AIZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant last released its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Assurant has generated $8.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.2. Assurant has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASSURANT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AIZ)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Assurant in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Assurant stock.

ICF INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:ICFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $378.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.07 million. Its revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ICF International has generated $4.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.9. ICF International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ICF INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ICFI)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ICF International in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ICF International stock.

