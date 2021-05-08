Earnings results for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Townsquare Media last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 15th, 2021. The reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $108.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.93 million. Townsquare Media has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Townsquare Media has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. Townsquare Media will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Townsquare Media in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.43%. The high price target for TSQ is $15.00 and the low price target for TSQ is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media does not currently pay a dividend. Townsquare Media does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

In the past three months, Townsquare Media insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,209,434.00 in company stock. Only 24.80% of the stock of Townsquare Media is held by insiders. 44.72% of the stock of Townsquare Media is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ



Earnings for Townsquare Media are expected to grow by 115.00% in the coming year, from $0.20 to $0.43 per share. Townsquare Media has a PEG Ratio of 1.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Townsquare Media has a P/B Ratio of 1.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

