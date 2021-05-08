Earnings results for U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.48.

U.S. Well Services last released its earnings results on March 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.27. The company earned $48.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. U.S. Well Services has generated ($1.72) earnings per share over the last year. U.S. Well Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for U.S. Well Services in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services does not currently pay a dividend. U.S. Well Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

In the past three months, U.S. Well Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.47% of the stock of U.S. Well Services is held by insiders. 46.87% of the stock of U.S. Well Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS



Earnings for U.S. Well Services are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.83) to ($0.49) per share. The P/E ratio of U.S. Well Services is -0.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of U.S. Well Services is -0.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. U.S. Well Services has a P/B Ratio of 0.33. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

