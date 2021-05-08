MYRIAD GENETICS (NASDAQ:MYGN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics last posted its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business earned $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Its revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Myriad Genetics has generated ($0.35) earnings per share over the last year. Myriad Genetics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MYRIAD GENETICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MYGN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Myriad Genetics in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Myriad Genetics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MYGN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Myriad Genetics

XP (NASDAQ:XP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XP)

XP last released its quarterly earnings results on February 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company earned $443.99 million during the quarter. XP has generated $0.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.6. XP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XP)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for XP in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” XP stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in XP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

XP

NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST (NYSE:NSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust last released its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. The company earned $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. National Storage Affiliates Trust has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.1. National Storage Affiliates Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NSA)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” National Storage Affiliates Trust stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust

DUCOMMUN (NYSE:DCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Ducommun has generated $2.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.3. Ducommun has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DUCOMMUN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DCO)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ducommun in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ducommun stock.

Ducommun