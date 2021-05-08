BWX TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:BWXT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies last released its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business earned $528 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies has generated $2.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.1. BWX Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BWX TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BWXT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BWX Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” BWX Technologies stock.

BWX Technologies

CAPITALA FINANCE (NASDAQ:CPTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CPTA)

Capitala Finance last issued its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The investment management company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.52. Capitala Finance has generated $4.80 earnings per share over the last year. Capitala Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAPITALA FINANCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CPTA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Capitala Finance in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “sell” Capitala Finance stock.

Capitala Finance

VIRTU FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:VIRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial last posted its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Virtu Financial has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.8. Virtu Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIRTU FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VIRT)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Virtu Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Virtu Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in VIRT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Virtu Financial

SYSTEMAX (NYSE:SYX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SYX)

Systemax last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.54 million. Its revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Systemax has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.9. Systemax has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SYSTEMAX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SYX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Systemax in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Systemax stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SYX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Systemax