Earnings results for WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/10/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

WhiteHorse Finance last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 1st, 2021. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm earned $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. WhiteHorse Finance has generated $1.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. WhiteHorse Finance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 10th, 2021. WhiteHorse Finance will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, May 10th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for WhiteHorse Finance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.80, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.68%. The high price target for WHF is $16.00 and the low price target for WHF is $11.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

WhiteHorse Finance has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.80, WhiteHorse Finance has a forecasted downside of 10.7% from its current price of $15.45. WhiteHorse Finance has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.23%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. WhiteHorse Finance has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of WhiteHorse Finance is 93.42%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, WhiteHorse Finance will have a dividend payout ratio of 109.23% in the coming year. This indicates that WhiteHorse Finance may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

In the past three months, WhiteHorse Finance insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.10% of the stock of WhiteHorse Finance is held by insiders.

Earnings for WhiteHorse Finance are expected to grow by 14.04% in the coming year, from $1.14 to $1.30 per share. The P/E ratio of WhiteHorse Finance is 17.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.97. The P/E ratio of WhiteHorse Finance is 17.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.09. WhiteHorse Finance has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

