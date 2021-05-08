FBL FINANCIAL GROUP (NYSE:FFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FFG)

FBL Financial Group last posted its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. FBL Financial Group has generated $4.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.0. FBL Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FBL FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FFG)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FBL Financial Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” FBL Financial Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FFG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FBL Financial Group

PAYCOM SOFTWARE (NYSE:PAYC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software last posted its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company earned $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Its revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Paycom Software has generated $2.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.2. Paycom Software has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PAYCOM SOFTWARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PAYC)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Paycom Software in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Paycom Software stock.

Paycom Software

MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE (NYSE:MIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $220 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.40 million. Macquarie Infrastructure has generated $4.70 earnings per share over the last year. Macquarie Infrastructure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MIC)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Macquarie Infrastructure stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MIC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Macquarie Infrastructure

FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties last posted its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. Franklin Street Properties has generated $0.91 earnings per share over the last year. Franklin Street Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FRANKLIN STREET PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Franklin Street Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “sell” Franklin Street Properties stock.

Franklin Street Properties