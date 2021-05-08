FLOWSERVE (NYSE:FLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve last released its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business earned $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. Its revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Flowserve has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.1. Flowserve has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLOWSERVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FLS)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Flowserve in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Flowserve stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FLS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Flowserve

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD (NASDAQ:ATVI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard last released its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Activision Blizzard has generated $2.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.1. Activision Blizzard has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACTIVISION BLIZZARD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATVI)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Activision Blizzard in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 21 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Activision Blizzard stock.

Activision Blizzard

COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP (NASDAQ:CIGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group last issued its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Colliers International Group has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.2. Colliers International Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CIGI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Colliers International Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Colliers International Group stock.

Colliers International Group

NATIONAL RESEARCH (NASDAQ:NRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research last released its earnings results on February 9th, 2021. The reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $34.77 million during the quarter. National Research has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.3. National Research has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NATIONAL RESEARCH? (NASDAQ:NRC)

Wall Street analysts have given National Research a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but National Research wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.