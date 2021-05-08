BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:BLDP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems last issued its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems has generated ($0.16) earnings per share over the last year. Ballard Power Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLDP)

16 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ballard Power Systems in the last year. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ballard Power Systems stock.

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP (NASDAQ:GLBZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp last released its earnings data on February 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.9. Glen Burnie Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GLEN BURNIE BANCORP? (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS (NYSE:INSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business earned $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. Inspire Medical Systems has generated ($1.40) earnings per share over the last year. Inspire Medical Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INSPIRE MEDICAL SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:INSP)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inspire Medical Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Inspire Medical Systems stock.

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:TBPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.19. Theravance Biopharma has generated ($4.25) earnings per share over the last year. Theravance Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TBPH)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Theravance Biopharma in the last year. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Theravance Biopharma stock.

