ITRON (NASDAQ:ITRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron last released its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. Its revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has generated $3.32 earnings per share over the last year. Itron has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ITRON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ITRI)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Itron in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Itron stock.

IDEXX LABORATORIES (NASDAQ:IDXX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The business earned $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has generated $4.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.8. IDEXX Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IDEXX LABORATORIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IDXX)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IDEXX Laboratories in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” IDEXX Laboratories stock.

SEABOARD (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The reported $222.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. Seaboard has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.6. Seaboard has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN SEABOARD? (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

PROPETRO (NYSE:PUMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro last released its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ProPetro has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year. ProPetro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROPETRO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PUMP)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ProPetro in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ProPetro stock.

