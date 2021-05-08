SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SIBN)

SI-BONE last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE has generated ($1.55) earnings per share over the last year. SI-BONE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SI-BONE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SIBN)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SI-BONE in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” SI-BONE stock.

SI-BONE

INCYTE (NASDAQ:INCY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte last released its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. Its revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Incyte has generated $2.23 earnings per share over the last year. Incyte has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INCYTE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INCY)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Incyte in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Incyte stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in INCY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Incyte

PACIRA BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:PCRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences last released its quarterly earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $119 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.23 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Pacira BioSciences has generated $0.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.3. Pacira BioSciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PACIRA BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PCRX)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pacira BioSciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Pacira BioSciences stock.

Pacira BioSciences

ROCKY BRANDS (NASDAQ:RCKY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands last announced its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.6. Rocky Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROCKY BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RCKY)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rocky Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rocky Brands stock.

Rocky Brands