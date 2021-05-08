ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:ARGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International last announced its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International has generated ($0.90) earnings per share over the last year. Argo Group International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARGO)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Argo Group International in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Argo Group International stock.

Argo Group International

XYLEM (NYSE:XYL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem last released its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm earned $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has generated $3.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.9. Xylem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XYLEM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:XYL)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Xylem in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Xylem stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in XYL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Xylem

SPROUT SOCIAL (NASDAQ:SPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social last announced its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sprout Social has generated ($2.54) earnings per share over the last year. Sprout Social has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPROUT SOCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SPT)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sprout Social in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sprout Social stock.

Sprout Social

SELECT ENERGY SERVICES (NYSE:WTTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services last announced its earnings data on February 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year. Select Energy Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SELECT ENERGY SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WTTR)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Select Energy Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Select Energy Services stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WTTR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Select Energy Services