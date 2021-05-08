NUTRIEN (NYSE:NTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien last released its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company earned $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Its revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Nutrien has generated $2.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.1. Nutrien has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NUTRIEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NTR)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nutrien in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 6 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Nutrien stock.

CERAGON NETWORKS (NASDAQ:CRNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks last issued its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks has generated ($0.03) earnings per share over the last year. Ceragon Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CERAGON NETWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CRNT)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ceragon Networks in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ceragon Networks stock.

BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES (NYSE:BHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies last released its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm earned $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Bausch Health Companies has generated $4.43 earnings per share over the last year. Bausch Health Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BAUSCH HEALTH COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BHC)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bausch Health Companies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Bausch Health Companies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BHC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES (NYSE:DEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties last issued its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. The company earned $65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Its revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Easterly Government Properties has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.3. Easterly Government Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EASTERLY GOVERNMENT PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DEA)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Easterly Government Properties in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Easterly Government Properties stock.

