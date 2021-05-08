PETMED EXPRESS (NASDAQ:PETS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.04 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. PetMed Express has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.7. PetMed Express has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, July 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PETMED EXPRESS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PETS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PetMed Express in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” PetMed Express stock.

BUNGE (NYSE:BG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BG)

Bunge last issued its earnings results on May 3rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge has generated $4.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. Bunge has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BUNGE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bunge in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Bunge stock.

KADANT (NYSE:KAI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. Its revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kadant has generated $5.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.9. Kadant has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KADANT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KAI)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kadant in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Kadant stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KAI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:JNCE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. Jounce Therapeutics has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year. Jounce Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JOUNCE THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JNCE)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Jounce Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Jounce Therapeutics stock.

