RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP (NASDAQ:REGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group last issued its earnings data on May 2nd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group has generated $3.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.4. Renewable Energy Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:REGI)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Renewable Energy Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Renewable Energy Group stock.

Renewable Energy Group

CHUNGHWA TELECOM (NYSE:CHT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom last issued its earnings data on February 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.6. Chunghwa Telecom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CHUNGHWA TELECOM? (NYSE:CHT)

Wall Street analysts have given Chunghwa Telecom a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Chunghwa Telecom wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

MERCURY GENERAL (NYSE:MCY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General has generated $2.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4. Mercury General has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERCURY GENERAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MCY)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Mercury General in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “sell” Mercury General stock.

Mercury General

VIAD (NYSE:VVI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VVI)

Viad last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad has generated $2.48 earnings per share over the last year. Viad has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN VIAD? (NYSE:VVI)

Wall Street analysts have given Viad a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Viad wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.