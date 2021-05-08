CHEGG (NYSE:CHGG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg last released its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business earned $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Its revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Chegg has generated $0.41 earnings per share over the last year. Chegg has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHEGG A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CHGG)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chegg in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Chegg stock.

ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT (NYSE:EARN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELLINGTON RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE REIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EARN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock.

BANCOLOMBIA (NYSE:CIB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CIB)

Bancolombia last announced its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia has generated $3.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5. Bancolombia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANCOLOMBIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CIB)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bancolombia in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Bancolombia stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CIB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LANTHEUS (NASDAQ:LNTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus last announced its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Lantheus has generated $1.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.7. Lantheus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LANTHEUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LNTH)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lantheus in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Lantheus stock.

