Earnings results for Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Zomedica last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 26th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Zomedica has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Zomedica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zomedica in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $0.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 62.64%. The high price target for ZOM is $0.30 and the low price target for ZOM is $0.30. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Zomedica has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $0.30, Zomedica has a forecasted downside of 62.6% from its current price of $0.80. Zomedica has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica does not currently pay a dividend. Zomedica does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

In the past three months, Zomedica insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,892,076.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM



