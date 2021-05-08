Earnings results for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 05/10/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.53.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.50) earnings per share over the last year. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.65, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 204.01%. The high price target for ZYNE is $26.00 and the low price target for ZYNE is $7.25. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.65, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 204.0% from its current price of $4.49. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

In the past three months, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.10% of the stock of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 25.99% of the stock of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE



Earnings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.13) to ($1.53) per share. The P/E ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is -2.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is -2.43, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.38. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here