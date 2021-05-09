PAYPAL (NASDAQ:PYPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal has generated $2.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.6. PayPal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PAYPAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PYPL)

41 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PayPal in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings, 35 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” PayPal stock.

FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST (NYSE:FRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust last issued its earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has generated $6.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.2. Federal Realty Investment Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FRT)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 12 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FRT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EPR PROPERTIES (NYSE:EPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.43. EPR Properties has generated $5.44 earnings per share over the last year. EPR Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EPR PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EPR)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EPR Properties in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” EPR Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EPR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NORTHWEST NATURAL (NYSE:NWN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NWN)

Northwest Natural last announced its earnings results on May 4th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.78 million. Its revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Northwest Natural has generated $2.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4. Northwest Natural has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NORTHWEST NATURAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NWN)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Northwest Natural in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Northwest Natural stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NWN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

