NEURONETICS (NASDAQ:STIM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics last posted its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics has generated ($1.58) earnings per share over the last year. Neuronetics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEURONETICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STIM)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Neuronetics in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Neuronetics stock.

Neuronetics

LIBERTY GLOBAL (NASDAQ:LBTYK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Liberty Global last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $3.43 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Liberty Global has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIBERTY GLOBAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Liberty Global in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Liberty Global stock.

Liberty Global

MGIC INVESTMENT (NYSE:MTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment last released its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment has generated $1.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. MGIC Investment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MGIC INVESTMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MTG)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MGIC Investment in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” MGIC Investment stock.

MGIC Investment

GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:GBT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on May 4th, 2021. The reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.20. Global Blood Therapeutics has generated ($4.71) earnings per share over the last year. Global Blood Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GBT)

18 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Global Blood Therapeutics stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics