TWILIO (NYSE:TWLO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TWLO)

Twilio last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio has generated ($1.83) earnings per share over the last year. Twilio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TWILIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TWLO)

23 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Twilio in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 22 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Twilio stock.

Twilio

BRASKEM (NYSE:BAK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 12th, 2021. The reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.00. The company earned $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Braskem has generated ($1.71) earnings per share over the last year. Braskem has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRASKEM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BAK)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Braskem in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Braskem stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BAK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Braskem

KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS (NASDAQ:KTOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions last released its quarterly earnings results on May 5th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 677.9. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KTOS)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KTOS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP (NASDAQ:ATSG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group last released its quarterly earnings results on May 6th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Air Transport Services Group has generated $1.51 earnings per share over the last year. Air Transport Services Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ATSG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Air Transport Services Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Air Transport Services Group stock.

Air Transport Services Group